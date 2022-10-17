Newington PD Searches For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

Police issued an alert about a 12-year-old girl from Connecticut who went missing over the weekend.

Maekaeli Barnes left her home at some point on the night of Sunday, Oct. 16, the Newington Police Department in Hartford County reported.

Police did not provide any information about her possible destination.

Authorities asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call police at 860-666-8445.

