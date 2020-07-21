New Haven Man With Seven Warrants Out For His Arrest Apprehended In Milford

Milford Police have arrested a New Haven man with a whopping seven outstanding warrants out for his arrest.

Clinton Edwards, 49, New Haven, was arrested on July 21, while police were investigating the report of a stolen vehicle, police said. Among other things, Edwards is accused of skipping out on scheduled court appearances five times in 2020.

Edwards is being charged with possession of a stolen license plate, two counts of larceny, two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, and five counts of failure to appear, police said. He is being held on an $82,500 bond.

On July 21, Milford police located a vehicle with a stolen license plate parked at the Motel 6 on Schoolhouse Road. Edwards is accused of possessing the stolen plate. During the investigation, police discovered seven outstanding warrants for Edwards’ arrest.

The allegations against Edwards are:

In January and February he returned $179 worth of stolen merchandise to a Marshalls on Boston Post Road;

Failing to appear in court on Jan. 14, stemming from an arrest in February of 2015 in Shelton for larceny and violation of probation charges;

Failing to appear in court on Jan. 24, stemming from an October 2019, arrest for assault, breach of peace, and criminal mischief;

Failing to appear in court on Jan. 24, stemming from a December 2019, arrest in Branford for larceny;

Failing to appear in court on Feb. 7, stemming from a December 2019, arrest in Wallingford for larceny;

Failing to appear in court on Feb. 4, stemming from a Jan. 12th arrest in West Haven for larceny and motor vehicle charges, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.