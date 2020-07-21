Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
New Haven Man With Seven Warrants Out For His Arrest Apprehended In Milford

Kristin Palpini
Clinton Edwards of New Haven is accused of skipping five court appearances as well as the charges he was slated to face at those appointments.
Milford Police have arrested a New Haven man with a whopping seven outstanding warrants out for his arrest.

Clinton Edwards, 49, New Haven, was arrested on July 21, while police were investigating the report of a stolen vehicle, police said. Among other things, Edwards is accused of skipping out on scheduled court appearances five times in 2020.

Edwards is being charged with possession of a stolen license plate, two counts of larceny, two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, and five counts of failure to appear, police said. He is being held on an $82,500 bond.

On July 21, Milford police located a vehicle with a stolen license plate parked at the Motel 6 on Schoolhouse Road. Edwards is accused of possessing the stolen plate. During the investigation, police discovered seven outstanding warrants for Edwards’ arrest.

The allegations against Edwards are:

In January and February he returned $179 worth of stolen merchandise to a Marshalls on Boston Post Road;

Failing to appear in court on Jan. 14, stemming from an arrest in February of 2015 in Shelton for larceny and violation of probation charges;

Failing to appear in court on Jan. 24, stemming from an October 2019, arrest for assault, breach of peace, and criminal mischief;

Failing to appear in court on Jan. 24, stemming from a December 2019, arrest in Branford for larceny;

Failing to appear in court on Feb. 7, stemming from a December 2019, arrest in Wallingford for larceny;

Failing to appear in court on Feb. 4, stemming from a Jan. 12th arrest in West Haven for larceny and motor vehicle charges, police said.

