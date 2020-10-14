Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mother Of Baby Who Died From A Drug Overdose Is Arrested

Kristin Palpini
Kristin Palpini
Dixon
Dixon Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

Police have arrested the mother of an 11-month-old boy who died from a drug overdose over the summer.

Rebecca Dixon, 35, of Oxford, Connecticut, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 13, on the charge of second-degree manslaughter, police said.

The death was discovered when police were called to an Oxford home in July for a report of a baby not breathing, police said. During a search of the house, police allegedly found heroin.

The baby’s death was caused by acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, morphine, and recent cocaine exposure, according to the Medical Examiner.

