Breaking News: CT Duo Sentenced For Murder, Arson Scheme
Police & Fire

More Than 600 Bags Of Heroin Seized During Enfield Traffic Stop

Nicole Valinote
A traffic stop in Connecticut led to the discovery of more than 600 bags of heroin.
Officers in Hartford County reported that the drugs were discovered overnight between Sunday, June 26, and Monday, June 27 in the town of Enfield, near the Massachusetts border.

The Enfield Police Department said in addition to the heroin, officers also discovered six grams of cocaine and $2,000 during the traffic stop.

"Kudos to the midnight shift for getting these dangerous drugs off our streets," the police department said.

