More Than 30 Animals Rescued From 'Inhabitable' Home

Animal control officers saved more than 30 animals from a single “inhabitable” Connecticut home.

On Monday, Oct. 26, six area animal control divisions teamed up to conduct a search and seizure warrant at 200 Blue Hills Ave., in Hamden.

Officers rescued 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 caged squirrels, and an owl. They found four deceased animals: a dog, two cats, and a woodchuck, Hamden Police said.

Upon entering the residence, police said officials were confronted by two large rats. By the end of the search and seizure, the Quinnipiac Valley Health District official declared the residence “inhabitable,” police said.

The animals were transported to the Mount Carmel Veterinary Hospital, North Haven Animal Hospital, and Ridgehill Animal Hosptial for medical treatment. The deceased animals will get necropsies - autopsies for animals.

An investigation into the home and the animals is ongoing, police said.

Among the departments that worked on the search and seizure were animal control officers from Hamden, Cheshire, East Haven, North Haven, Southbury, and the State of Connecticut.

