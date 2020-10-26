Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Testing Positivity Rate, Rundown Of Cases By Town
Police & Fire

More Than 30 Animals Rescued From 'Inhabitable' Home

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Photo illustration, not one of the animals involved in the search and seizure on Oct. 26 in Hamden
Photo illustration, not one of the animals involved in the search and seizure on Oct. 26 in Hamden Photo Credit: Photo illustration: E. E. Piphanies, CC BY-SA 2.0, commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26620101

Animal control officers saved more than 30 animals from a single “inhabitable” Connecticut home.

On Monday, Oct. 26, six area animal control divisions teamed up to conduct a search and seizure warrant at 200 Blue Hills Ave., in Hamden.

Officers rescued 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 caged squirrels, and an owl. They found four deceased animals: a dog, two cats, and a woodchuck, Hamden Police said.

Upon entering the residence, police said officials were confronted by two large rats. By the end of the search and seizure, the Quinnipiac Valley Health District official declared the residence “inhabitable,” police said.

The animals were transported to the Mount Carmel Veterinary Hospital, North Haven Animal Hospital, and Ridgehill Animal Hosptial for medical treatment. The deceased animals will get necropsies - autopsies for animals.

An investigation into the home and the animals is ongoing, police said.

Among the departments that worked on the search and seizure were animal control officers from Hamden, Cheshire, East Haven, North Haven, Southbury, and the State of Connecticut. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.