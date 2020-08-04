Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Tornado Watch Now In Effect For Much Of Region
Milford Man Arrested After Allegedly Kicking Dog To Death

Kristin Palpini
Nazareno Goldston, of Milford, is being charged with animal cruelty, disorderly conduct, and interfering with a 911 call. (Photo illustration)
A man is accused of kicking a dog until it died.

Nazareno Goldston, of Milford, is being charged with animal cruelty, disorderly conduct, and interfering with a 911 call.

On the morning of Aug. 3, Goldston allegedly got into a verbal argument with his wife, police said. His wife attempted to call 911 for assistance and Golston allegedly grabbed the phone preventing the call. He then allegedly repeatedly kicked a family dog until it succumbed from the attack, police said.

Animal Control was on scene and pronounced the dog dead.

