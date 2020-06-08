Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Manhunt Ends: Arrest Made In Double-Murder Of Bloomfield Brothers

Kristin Palpini
Brothers Aaron Walker and Franklin Spencer (pictured here) were victims of a February murder. A manhunt with a $5,000 reward has come to a close after the suspect in a Bloomfield double-murder turned himself in to police on Thursday, Aug. 6. Photo Credit: Bloomfield Police
Russell T. Smith, of Windsor, is suspected in the killing of two brothers outside of a Bloomfield bar on Feb. 22, police said. Photo Credit: U.S. Marshals
Shakela Holley has been arrested for allegedly helping the suspect of a double-homicide stay on the run. Photo Credit: Bloomfield Police

A manhunt with a $5,000 reward has come to a close after the suspect in a Bloomfield double-murder turned himself in to police on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Russell T. Smith, of Windsor, has been charged with two counts of murder and is being held in lieu of a $5 million bond, Bloomfield police said. Smith went to the Bloomfield police station at around 7:30 a.m.

Smith is being charged in connection with the Feb. 22 murder of brothers Aaron Walker and Franklin Spencer (pictured). On that day, at around 1 a.m., Bloomfield police responded to a shooting outside of Elizabeth’s Bar and Restaurant on Park Avenue. Police quickly found two shooting victims who later died at the hospital.

Smith left Connecticut after the shooting, police said, and had been on the run ever since.

On Monday, Aug. 3, Bloomfield police arrested an alleged accomplice of Smith’s: Shakela Marie Holley, 48, has been charged with four counts of hinder prosecution in the second degree, police said. Holley allegedly provided financial assistance to Smith while he was on the run.

