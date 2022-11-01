Man, Woman Found Dead At Home In Residential Vernon Neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a quiet residential neighborhood in Connecticut.

The two were found in Hartford County around 5:45 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28 in Vernon.

According to Lt. Robert Marra, of the Vernon Police Department, officers responded to the home at 21 Vinetta Drive for a report of two "untimely deaths."

Upon the officers' arrival, they located a man and a woman who had died from gunshot wounds, Marra said.

The victims have been identified as Anthony Priester, age 61, and Karen Priester, age 60, both of Vernon, he added.

Marra said the investigation is ongoing and detectives continue to work with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

He emphasized there was no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon Police Department Detective Division at 860-872-9126.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

