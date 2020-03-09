Man Who Exposed 'Lower Half' To Motorist While Driving Sought By Police

Police are searching for a man who exposed his genitals to a woman while the two drove separate vehicles down a Connecticut street earlier this week.

On Monday, Aug. 31, at around 8:30 a.m., Hamden Police received a report of “indecent exposure,” police said.

A 26-year-old woman had been driving her motor vehicle on Whitney Avenue in Hamden when she said a large, silver flatbed truck started following her.

The man driving the truck pulled alongside the woman and winked at her, police said. Still driving beside her, the man then allegedly “completely exposed his lower half and was masturbating when driving,” police said.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The man driving the truck was white, with a beard, and looked to be about 30 years old, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police at (203) 230-4030.

