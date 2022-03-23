Man Wanted In Enfield Has 15 Warrants With Over $125,000 In Bonds

Recognize him?

Law enforcement agencies in Connecticut are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man with more than a dozen active warrants out for his arrest.

The Enfield Police Department in Hartford County issued an alert for Nicholas Latina, age 31, who has 15 warrants out for his arrest totaling more man $125,000 in bonds.

Police did not disclose what charges Latina is wanted on. No other descriptive information was provided by the investigators.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Enfield Police Department by calling (860) 763-6400 or by submitting an anonymous tip through social media.

