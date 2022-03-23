Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Man Wanted In Enfield Has 15 Warrants With Over $125,000 In Bonds

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Nicholas Latina
Nicholas Latina Photo Credit: Enfield Police Department

Recognize him?

Law enforcement agencies in Connecticut are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man with more than a dozen active warrants out for his arrest.

The Enfield Police Department in Hartford County issued an alert for Nicholas Latina, age 31, who has 15 warrants out for his arrest totaling more man $125,000 in bonds.

Police did not disclose what charges Latina is wanted on. No other descriptive information was provided by the investigators.

 Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Enfield Police Department by calling (860) 763-6400 or by submitting an anonymous tip through social media. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.