Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Larceny At Enfield Beauty Store

Zak Failla
This suspect is wanted after stealing from Ulta in Hartford.
This suspect is wanted after stealing from Ulta in Hartford. Photo Credit: Enfield Police Department

Recognize him?

Police investigators in Connecticut are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing from an area beauty store.

According to detectives in Hartford County, a suspect is wanted after allegedly stealing various items from Ulta Beauty in Enfield, located on Hazard Street, on Thursday, March 31.

An alert was issued by the department, which released a photo of the suspect. No other information regarding the man or alleged robbery was provided by investigators.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the suspect or shoplifting incident has been asked to contact officer Eric Pagano at the Enfield Police Department by calling (860) 763-6400 ext. 1471.

