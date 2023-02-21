Man Uses Magnet To Steal From Target In South Windsor, Takes Over $600 Worth Of Items: Police

A Massachusetts man faces charges after allegedly using a magnet to steal more than $600 worth of items from a Target in Connecticut.

The theft happened in Hartford County on Saturday, Feb. 18 around 3 p.m., when police in South Windsor responded to the Target at 125 Buckland Hills Dr. for a reported ongoing shoplifting incident, according to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon.

Once arriving at the store, officers stopped 67-year-old Richard Hazeldine of Springfield outside the main entrance and found him in possession of $617.87 worth of stolen items, as well as a magnet used to remove security cases from some of the items he had taken, Cleverdon said.

Hazeldine allegedly gave officers a false name when he was taken into custody.

After police discovered the stolen items and the magnet, Hazeldine was arrested and charged with the following:

Fifth-degree larceny;

Illegal possession of shoplifting device;

Interfering with an officer's investigation.

Hazeldine was processed and released on a $2,500 surety bond and will appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, March 8.

