Man Shot At After Breaking Up Attempted Car Burglary

After confronting a would-be car burglar, a man was shot at.

Rocky Hill Police said that on Thursday, Sept. 17, around 12:30 a.m., they received a report that shots were fired from a vehicle in the area of New Britain Avenue, police said.

The homeowner allegedly interrupted a vehicle burglary in his driveway when he exited his house to confront the suspected perpetrator.

The suspect then fled and got into a black SUV with New York plates and took off, police said. A single shot was heard coming from the vehicle, police said.

No one was injured. The incident is under investigation.

Rocky Hill Police want to encourage residents not to attempt to confront suspicious people on their own and to contact police if they suspect misdeeds.

Connecticut and Massachusetts have recently been subject to a wave of car break-ins and thefts. Police departments around the states are warning people to lock their car doors at night and not to leave their keys or fobs inside their vehicles. Most of the thefts and burglaries are committed on unlocked vehicles.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.