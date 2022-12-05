Man Hospitalized After SUV Crashes Into Vernon Reservoir

A 37-year-old Connecticut man remains in the hospital after the SUV he was driving plunged into an area reservoir.

The incident took place in Hartford County around 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on Lake Street in Vernon.

According to Lt. Robert Marra of the Vernon Police, the man, who has not been identified, was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV on Lake Street when for some reason the vehicle veered off the roadway and into Risley Reservoir.

When Vernon police responded, the man was out of the SUV but was injured and disoriented, Marra said.

He was taken to Manchester Hospital, where he remains, Marra said. His condition is unknown.

Police conducted a search of the area but did not find any other people who may have been in the SUV, Marra said.

The incident remains under investigation.

