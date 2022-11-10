Man Accused Of Striking 4 Pedestrians With SUV, Killing 2 In Hit-Run Crash In Wethersfield

A 34-year-old man is facing charges after police said he struck four pedestrians with an SUV, killing two people in Connecticut last year.

Hartford County resident Shawn Wright, of Windsor, was arrested at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Connecticut State Police reported.

He was charged with evading responsibility - resulting in death and interfering with an officer, State Police said.

Troopers responded to I-91 northbound in Wethersfield near Exit 27 at about 4 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2021, to investigate a crash, authorities said.

Police said troopers determined that four pedestrians were struck in the crash, and the vehicle involved left the scene.

Two of the pedestrians were injured, and the two others, identified as 47-year-old Alberto Gonzalez Jr. and 26-year-old Kariel Torres, were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities reported.

Troopers determined that the vehicle involved was a Honda CR-V, which investigators located on Sept. 20, 2021, according to the report.

Police were later told by the owner of the Honda that Wright was in possession of the Honda on the date of the crash, authorities said.

After interviews with the owner of the Honda and Wright and further investigation, troopers eventually applied for and were granted a warrant for Wright's arrest, police said.

Police said Wright was held on $30,000 bond and was set to be arraigned on Thursday, Nov. 10.

