Police are in the Parkville neighborhood responding to a report of shots being fired around 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11.

Hartford Police said they are investigating in the area of Park, Greenwood, and Amity streets and that people should seek alternate travel routes.

Shortly after police received a report of shots benign fired, a male victim arrived at St. Francis with a non-life-threatening injury to his legs.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.