Likely 'Dismembered': Lawyer Wants Jennifer Faber Dulos Declared Dead

A lawyer is seeking to have missing woman Jennifer Faber Dulos declared dead, noting that she was “likely dismembered.”

Faber Dulos, 50, of New Canaan, has been missing for 15 months.

Dulos estate attorney Christopher Hug said on Monday, Aug. 10, that a judge should rule that Faber Dulos predeceased her estranged husband so that a retirement account can be used to pay off estate debts and taxes. Fotis Dulos did not name a beneficiary for the retirement fund, which contains $194,000, so the money would go to his wife in case of his death. But Faber Dulos has been missing since May 24, 2019.

Police believe Faber Dulos is dead due to clues found in her garage.

In court documents, Hug said that he is still working with law enforcement to find Faber Dulos’ remains, which “are now believed to have been in multiple dismembered parts.” Evidence supporting the gruesome act has not been identified publicly.

Fotis Dulos was facing a murder charge over his missing wife, but apparently killed himself on Jan. 30, police said. The couple was in the midst of a heated two-year divorce and custody battle when she disappeared. The last time anyone saw Faber Dulos was when she dropped her children off at school the day she went missing.

