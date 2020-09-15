Latin Kings 'Judge' Pleads Guilty To Racketeering

A “judge” within the Latin Kings' Crown Council pleaded guilty to racketeering, Tuesday, Sept. 15, in U.S. District Court.

Hector “King Demon” Vega, 34, was arrested in 2019 along with 61 other gang leaders in a major sweep of the region. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly known as RICO conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Connecticut, said.

The Latin Kings is a national, well-organized street gang with its own laws, government, justice system, and treasury.

While investigating the gang, law enforcement officials obtained recordings of Vega and the “Connecticut Crown Council” presiding over a Latin Kings’ trial for two Massachusetts members accused of violating gang rules, according to court documents. Vega was chosen to oversee the matter, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, to make the hearing unbiased.

The two members were found guilty. Vega and the Crown Council ordered the beatings of both members. Vega participated in the assault on one member, according to court documents.

Vega is facing 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 for racketeering. He is scheduled for sentencing in December.

