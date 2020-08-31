Knife Used In Domestic Violence Homicide In Northern Connecticut

Windsor Locks Police are investigating a “family violence” homicide that happened Monday, Aug. 31.

Police received a 911 call at around 1 p.m. for a report that someone had been murdered, police said. When officers made it to the reported location, they found an adult woman suffering from fatal knife wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The caller, an adult male, was arrested and charged with the murder of an adult female relative, police said. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond and will be arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 1, in Hartford court.

Due to Connecticut’s domestic violence victim protection laws, the police cannot issue any identifying information including the names of the people involved and the location of the alleged crime.

Police said the killing was an isolated incident. There are no other suspects.

