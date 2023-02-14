Intoxicated Avon Man Causes 3-Car Crash In Farmington, Runs From Cops: Police

A man with a history of driving while intoxicated caused a three-car pile-up with two other vehicles before ignoring police and driving away from the scene, officials say.

In Hartford County, Jeffrey Gostyla, age 54, rear-ended a car stopped at a red light around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, causing it to crash into the vehicle in front of it on the I-84 Exit 39 off-ramp in Farmington, according to Connecticut State Police.

State troopers arrived on the scene to find two vehicles blocking the right center lane of traffic and learned from the vehicles' drivers that the car that caused the wreck had driven away from the scene.

Gostyla, a resident of Avon, ignored the lights and sirens of police attempting to pull his car over, and instead drove to his house and ran inside. Once police arrived at Gostyla's house they found him to have bloodshot and glassy eyes, to be disoriented, and to smell of alcohol.

The evidently intoxicated man refused to perform field sobriety tests and was arrested on the following charges:

Illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, second offense

Following too closely resulting in an accident

Evading responsibility

One of the impacted vehicles was unable to be driven away from the scene due to disabling damage from the crash.

Gostyla posted a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on Monday, March 6.

