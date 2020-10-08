Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
How Long Is Too Long? West Haven Mom Arrested For Leaving Kids In Car

Kristin Palpini
A West Haven mother was arrested at the Milford Costco for leaving her two young children in the car while she shopped.
Antonia Hernandez, 39, of West Haven, was arrested on July 31 at around 3 p.m. at the Boston Post Road Costco, police said. She is being charged with two counts of leaving a child under 12 years old unsupervised, police said.

Police were called to the store parking lot for a report of two juveniles left unattended in a vehicle. Upon investigation, police said Hernandez left her children int eh car for 20-30 minutes while she shopped. It is not clear how old the children are. 

Hernandez is due to make a court appearance on Sept. 8.

