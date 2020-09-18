Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Homicide Led To Lockdown In Hartford

Kristin Palpini
Police sirens
Police sirens Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police are investigating a homicide in a residential neighborhood that forced the precautionary lockdowns of two schools and a daycare.

Hartford Police are investigating a homicide on Fairfield Avenue. There is a 21-year-old male victim, according to Fox61. The attack is believed to have been targetted.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled and has not been located.

The Hyland Daycare, Bellizzi Middle School, and Kennelly School were put on lockdown from around 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 18, while police investigated the reported shooting. The lockdowns were done as a precaution, police said. 

The roads in the area of 275 Fairfield Ave. have been temporarily closed while police continue their investigation. They will likely be shut to the public into the evening hours.  

