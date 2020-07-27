Hartford's Southwest District Hit With Eight Car Break-ins

Police received eight reports of car break-ins from Hartford’s Southwest District on July 24.

The streets where break-ins allegedly occurred include Salem, Amherst, Arlington, and Freeman streets.

Police have two suspects, who may be armed, police said. A light-colored, late-model Nissan is the car the suspects were driving. Video surveillance has been recovered.

If the suspects are seen, police said, do not approach them.

People living in the area are being asked to review any surveillance video they may have for clues. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the tip line (860) 722-TIPS or 911.

