Hartford Police Sweep Streets - Seize Guns, Drugs; 7 Arrested

Hartford Police were busy Wednesday night making seven arrests, getting a ghost gun off the streets, and seizing bags upon bags of heroin and ecstasy - to name a few activities.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Hartford Police said the vice, intelligence, and narcotics divisions conducted a citywide street-level violence intervention.

Police seized:

- 1 stolen gun

- 1 “ghost gun” (untraceable)

- 1 stolen Honda

- 28 grams of crack

- 122 bags of fentanyl and

- 195 bags of heroin and ecstasy.

Police also made seven arrests, officers said. The names of the people arrested and the charges against them have yet to be released.

