Hartford Man Involved In Crash Near Toll Booth Charged With Operating Under Influence

A Hartford man is facing charges after New York State Police caught him allegedly driving a motor vehicle when he had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit.

On July 12 at around 10:15 p.m., New York State Police received a report that a person in a Toyota Rav4 had hit and damaged some property, without stopping, while entering the Thruway in Utica, New York State Police said.

When State Troopers located the suspected vehicle they allegedly found the driver Tays Nying, 30, of Hartford, intoxicated, police said.

Nying was taken to SP Schuyler where his blood-alcohol content was allegedly determined to be 0.21 percent. The legal limit is 0.8 percent.

Nying was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, police said. The night of the incident, Nying was released to a sober person with a court summons for July 28, police said.

