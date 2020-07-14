Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Hartford, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Hartford, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Travelers From Four More States Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List
Police & Fire

Hartford Man Involved In Crash Near Toll Booth Charged With Operating Under Influence

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
A Hartford man who was allegedly caught driving with a blood-alcohol content level twice the legal limit is being summonsed to court in New York.
A Hartford man who was allegedly caught driving with a blood-alcohol content level twice the legal limit is being summonsed to court in New York. Photo Credit: File photo

A Hartford man is facing charges after New York State Police  caught him allegedly driving a motor vehicle when he had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit.

On July 12 at around 10:15 p.m., New York State Police received a report that a person in a Toyota Rav4 had hit and damaged some property, without stopping, while entering the Thruway in Utica, New York State Police said.

When State Troopers located the suspected vehicle they allegedly found the driver Tays Nying, 30, of Hartford, intoxicated, police said.

Nying was taken to SP Schuyler where his blood-alcohol content was allegedly determined to be 0.21 percent. The legal limit is 0.8 percent.

Nying was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, police said. The night of the incident, Nying was released to a sober person with a court summons for July 28, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.