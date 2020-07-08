Hartford Man Gets Over 5 Years In Prison For Heroin, Fentanyl Sales

A Hartford drug trafficker has been sentenced to over five years in prison for the sale of heroin and fentanyl.

Victor “Domi” Perdomo, 35, of Hartford, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distirbute and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

On Friday, Aug. 7, Perdomo was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Connecticut.

The prison sentence stems from an investigation that launched in August, 2017, according to court docuemnts. Law enforcement officials were looking into a large drug dealing ring that sold heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack in Hartford. They identified Julio “Cuzzo Jay” Oliveras as the leader of the organization and Perdomo as a member, the U.S. ATtorney’s Office said.

Six months of controlled purchases, surveillance, and wiretapped communications later, law enforcement officials arrested Oliveras and other members of his gang on July 19, 2018.

On the date of the arrest, law enforcmenet conducted 10 warranted searches of Oliveras’ residence, off-site storage and the homes of his associates. All together officials seized about 2.7 kilograms of fentanyl, 1 kilogram of eroin, about 500 grams of crack, 100 grams of cocaine, eight firearms, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, cash and other evidence, the U.S. Attorney’s OOffice said.

Oliveras pleaded guilty to narcotics and firearms offenses on Jan. 15 and was sentenced to 186 months in prison.

