Hartford Man Found Shot To Death In Broad Daylight On City Street, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the fatal shooting.
The area of the fatal shooting. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra/Google Maps street view

Police are investigating the shooting death of a Connecticut man after police responded to a ShotSpotter notification.

The incident took place in Hartford County around 12:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 11 in the area of Capen and Enfield Streets in Hartford.

Responding officers located a gunshot victim at 224 Capen St. The victim, who has been identified as Michael Starks, age 29, of Hartford, was unresponsive on the scene and was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

