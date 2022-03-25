Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: Winter's Revenge: Arctic Blast Will Bring Chance For Snow In Parts Of Northeast
Police & Fire

Hartford Man Charged In Scheme To Scam Couple Out Of $8,900, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Kylo Simons
Kylo Simons Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A 40-year-old man was arrested and accused of taking part in a scheme to scam a Fairfield County couple out of $8,900.

Kylo Simons, of Hartford, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said Simons was charged with:

  • Second-degree larceny
  • Criminal impersonation
  • Third-degree burglary 

State police said Simons was involved in a bail scam where a caller posed as the New Fairfield couple's grandson and said he was in jail.

The caller then told the couple not to tell other family members, and a scammer posing as the couple's grandson's attorney demanded money for the grandson's release, authorities said.

Police said Simons came to the couple's home to collect the money.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.