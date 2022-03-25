Hartford Man Charged In Scheme To Scam Couple Out Of $8,900, Police Say

A 40-year-old man was arrested and accused of taking part in a scheme to scam a Fairfield County couple out of $8,900.

Kylo Simons, of Hartford, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said Simons was charged with:

Second-degree larceny

Criminal impersonation

Third-degree burglary

State police said Simons was involved in a bail scam where a caller posed as the New Fairfield couple's grandson and said he was in jail.

The caller then told the couple not to tell other family members, and a scammer posing as the couple's grandson's attorney demanded money for the grandson's release, authorities said.

Police said Simons came to the couple's home to collect the money.

