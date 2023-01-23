Hartford Man Busted For Heroin, Fentanyl Possession, Having Stolen Gun Sentenced

A 33-year-old Hartford who admitted to having heroin, fentanyl, and a stolen pistol was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison on Monday, Jan. 23, authorities announced.

Robert Allen pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2020, the US Attorney for Connecticut said. He must also serve three years of probation following his release.

Police pulled over Allen driving along Woodland Avenue in November 2019 and found a loaded .38 caliber Ruger and 48 wax paper sleeves containing a heroin and fentanyl mixture, the prosecutor said.

He wasn't helped by his record, as Allen has past convictions of assault, firearm, drug, theft, and witness tampering, officials said.

Allen was arrested on state narcotics and firearms offenses last year while out on bail. State charges are pending, federal authorities said.

