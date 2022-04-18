Hartford Fire Department Issues Alert About Scam Messages

Authorities have issued alerts about individuals receiving scam text messages that include the names of Connecticut fire departments.

The City of Hartford Fire Department reported on Sunday, April 17, that multiple members of the fire department and followers of the page have received a text about the sale of t-shirts for Hartford Fire or other fire departments.

Authorities provided a photo of one of the text messages.

"If you receive a message do not click or attempt to purchase anything, the link is likely a scam," the department said.

The Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department in New London County also reported that scammers have used its name in the texting scam.

"We have been made aware of a scam alert regarding the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department," officials said. "The LVFD would never solicit T-Shirts in this way and please consider any and all messages similar to this as a scam! We will update if we have more information. Thank you."

