Hartford Dealer Busted With 9,700 Bags Of Heroin Gets 6 Years In Prison

Kristin Palpini
A Maple Avenue drug dealer has been sentenced to 6 years in federal prison on drug and firearm charges.
A Maple Avenue drug dealer has been sentenced to 6 years in federal prison on drug and firearm charges. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Maple Avenue drug dealer has been sentenced to 6 years in federal prison on drug and firearm charges.

Francisco “Gordo” Leon, 41, of Hartford was sentenced on Wednesday, Aug. 19, to 72 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts, said.

Police began investigating in June 2019 when they got a tip 777 Maple Ave. was a drug house. After making a controlled purchase of narcotics, police obtained a court-authorized search of Leon’s apartment.

In Leon’s apartment on July 9, 2019, police found 9,700 bags of heroin and a loaded handgun, the Attorney’s Office said. Leon was arrested on this date.

A subsequent search of Leon’s U-Haul storage space on Capitol Avenue, police found 9 kilograms of heroin, two loaded handguns, and assorted ammunition. He also had to forfeit $13,980 seized during the investigation.

In March 2019, Leon pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of possession of a firearm bu a convicted felon.

Leon is out on a $250,000 bond and is required to report to prison on Oct. 29.

