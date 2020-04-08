Hartford: 10 People Shot In 24 Hours; 1 Dead

Hartford Police are investigating a homicide at a large warehouse gathering on Windsor Street, Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Altogether, 10 people were shot in Hartford over the last 24 hours.

Police said they arrived at 818 Windsor St., at about 2 a.m. and found a large gathering, six people shot, and one man dead.

Just hours before, police were at the intersection of Tower Avene and Greenwich Street at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, where they discovered three victims injured by gunfire. Two of the victims were rushed to the hospital to receive surgery for their wounds.

The homicide is under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.