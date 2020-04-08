Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Hartford: 10 People Shot In 24 Hours; 1 Dead

Kristin Palpini
10 people were shot in Hartford in the last 24 hours. Police are investigating a homicide.
10 people were shot in Hartford in the last 24 hours. Police are investigating a homicide. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Hartford Police are investigating a homicide at a large warehouse gathering on Windsor Street, Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Altogether, 10 people were shot in Hartford over the last 24 hours.

Police said they arrived at 818 Windsor St., at about 2 a.m. and found a large gathering, six people shot, and one man dead.

Just hours before, police were at the intersection of Tower Avene and Greenwich Street at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, where they discovered three victims injured by gunfire. Two of the victims were rushed to the hospital to receive surgery for their wounds.

The homicide is under investigation.

