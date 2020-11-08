Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
GOP Congressional Candidate, Accused Of Strangling A Woman, Drops Out Of Race

Kristin Palpini
Thomas Gilmer, a Republican candidate for Congress accused of domestic assault dropped out of the race on Monday, Aug. 10 - the night before the primary election.
Thomas Gilmer, 29, of Madison, was arrested Monday, Aug. 10, and charged with first-degree unlawful restraint and second-degree strangulation, police said. He posted a $5,000 bond and is expected to be in court Tuesday, Aug. 11, police said.

The Connecticut GOP confirmed Aug. 11 that Gilmer had been arrested and dropped out of the race.

“With the severity of the accusations Mr. Gilmer has ended his campaign,” the CT GOP said.

Gilmer had been running against Justin Anderson, of East Haddam, to represent Eastern Connecticut. The winner of the primary race would face U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, a Democrat, in the November election.

The assault for which Gilmer was arrested happened on July 22, police said. 

