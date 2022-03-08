Girl Killed In New Windsor Crash Involving Distracted Driver, Police Say

A 14-year-old Connecticut girl was hit and killed by a texting driver who had allegedly been swerving all over the roadway prompting 911 calls, according to police.

Hartford County resident Jaylene Gonzalez of Enfield was hit by a pickup truck around 3:15 p.m., Sunday, March 6, as she walked along 150 North Road with her 12-year-old cousin in East Windsor.

The freshman soccer player at Enfield High School was hit by Tolland County resident Jesse Robert Pincince, age 37, of Ellington, said Lt. Carl Matthew Carl of the East Windsor Police Department.

An investigation into the crash found that Pincince was northbound on I-91 when the department began receiving numerous 911 of an erratic driver who had almost hit multiple vehicles before he exited the highway on Bridge Street in the town of East Windsor, the arrest report shows.

It was then reported the pickup ran the red traffic signal at the intersection of Bridge Street and Prospect Hill Road in East Windsor, just prior to hitting the teen, the report shows.

During an interview with police, Pincince revealed he had been sending and receiving text messages while driving and had not seen Gonzalez and her cousin walking on the side of the road, the report said.

During his interview with police, East Windsor police said Pincince told them he is legally blind in his right eye and is required to wear glasses when driving. According to court documents, Pincince said he was not wearing them at the time of the crash.

The teen later died from her injuries. The cousin was not hit by the vehicle.

Pincince, who remained at the scene, was arrested and charged with:

Reckless driving

Negligent homicide with a motor vehicle

Operating a handheld device

Violating traffic control signals

Second-degree manslaughter

Misconduct with a motor vehicle.

A married father of four, Pincince was initially held on a $350,000 bond which was reduced to $200,000 during his court appearance.

A GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses for Gonzalez has raised more than $35,000.

"There are no words to describe how much an amazing person she was," said one donor. "She was always a bundle of joy. she was always smiling and always trying to make someone laugh."

