Garbage Truck Dumps Flaming Trash: South Windsor Fire Caused By Flammable Item

A pile of flaming trash disrupted a quiet residential neighborhood in South Windsor after a flammable item caused a blaze inside a garbage truck.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m. when an All American Waste large garbage truck picked up someone's trash that had a flammable item in it, according to the South Windsor Fire Department.

This caused the trash inside the truck to ignite, which led to the truck dumping all of the garbage in a pile in the quiet neighborhood of Farmsteads Drive and Brook Street.

Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the fire on the street. No damage was caused to the truck, and no injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Kevin Cooney said that because of the amount of trash and how involved the fire was, it was impossible to tell what actually ignited the blaze.

The fire department is now warning residents to be more careful about what they throw away.

"Do NOT dispose anything hazardous or flammable in your trash," the department said in a social media post.

