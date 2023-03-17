Fugitive Wanted For Making Bomb Threat Nabbed In Marlborough, Police Say

A 49-year-old man wanted for allegedly making a bomb threat and harassment in Tennessee was nabbed by Connecticut State Police.

Hartford County resident Mark Frakl, of Marlborough, was arrested around 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, said the Connecticut State Police.

Frakl's arrest comes after state police were contacted by the Hendersonville Police in Tennessee requesting assistance in locating him, state police said.

Troopers responded to 109 Dickinson Road, in Marlborough, where they made contact with Frakl and took him into custody.

Frakl was charged with being a fugitive from justice and held on a $500,000 bond at the Hartford Correctional Center for extradition.

The arrest warrants held by the Hendersonville, Tennessee Police Department were for the charges of making a false report (Bomb Threat) and harassment, state police said.

