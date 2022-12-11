Firefighters Respond To Blaze That Engulfs CT Garage

Firefighters responded to a Connecticut garage that was engulfed in flames in the early morning hours.

Crews in Hartford County responded to a fire at a garage/barn with exposure to a residence at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department said.

The structure is located on Lyon Road in Burlington, officials reported.

Tankers from nearby towns were requested to help with water supply.

Authorities said there were no reported injuries in the incident.

Units have since cleared the scene, officials said.

