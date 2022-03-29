Contact Us
Firefighters Rescue Resident From Smoke-Filled Apartment In Rocky Hill

Nicole Valinote
The area near where firefighters responded on Elm Commons Drive
The area near where firefighters responded on Elm Commons Drive Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Firefighters rescued a resident who was found unconscious in a smoke-filled apartment in Connecticut.

The blaze broke out in Hartford County at about 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 29 in Rocky Hill at an apartment building on Elm Commons Drive.

Residents told arriving crews about the smoke on the fourth floor of the building, and authorities found a moderate amount of smoke in the common hallway coming from one of the apartments, officials said. 

Firefighters forced the door open and found an unconscious resident in the bathroom, the fire department said. 

The resident was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the department reported.

Officials said the smoke was caused by food that was left cooking on the stovetop, and the smoke was ventilated by crews.

