Firefighters Battling Connecticut Landfill Blaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out at the Manchester landfill Thursday, Aug. 20, sometime before 7:30 a.m.

The fire has spread to brush and debris, Manchester firefighters said.

The Westside of Manchester will likely see a lot of smoke, the firefighters said.

There are currently no health concerns, but putting out the fire will likely take a while, firefighters said.

It is not yet clear what started the fire.

This story is being updated.

