Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Firefighters Battling Connecticut Landfill Blaze

Kristin Palpini
A fire broke out at the Manchester landfill sometime before 7:30 a.m., Aug. 20, Thursday.
A fire broke out at the Manchester landfill sometime before 7:30 a.m., Aug. 20, Thursday. Photo Credit: Manchester Fire EMS

Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out at the Manchester landfill Thursday, Aug. 20, sometime before 7:30 a.m.

The fire has spread to brush and debris, Manchester firefighters said.

The Westside of Manchester will likely see a lot of smoke, the firefighters said.

There are currently no health concerns, but putting out the fire will likely take a while, firefighters said.

It is not yet clear what started the fire.

This story is being updated. 

