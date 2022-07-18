Fire Sprinkler and Smoke Alarm Saves Infant's Life, Fallston Home From Significant Damage

A smoke alarm is being credited by state officials for saving an infant’s life and helping to reduce the damage done to a Maryland home after a fire broke out over the weekend, the fire marshal announced.

In Harford County, crews from the Fallston Volunteer Fire Company and nearby agencies responded to a reported fire in the 2000 block of Arden Drive at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Officials said that the owner of the residence, who was outside, heard a smoke alarm sounding when a kitchen fire broke out, activating a fire sprinkler inside the home.

The investigation into the fire determined that the cause of the fire was an unintended candle in the kitchen.

According to the fire marshal, “the investigation determined that the activation of only one automatic fire sprinkler prevented the fire from spreading from the kitchen into the remainder of the home.”

A homeowner was able to locate and remove her infant from the second floor of the home after hearing the fire alarm, a spokesperson for the Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company said, while the sprinkler contained the fire.

The damage was limited to an estimated $20,000, and no injuries were reported. The kitchen fire was knocked down and the scene cleared within 90 minutes, officials said.

“Residential fire sprinklers are proven to save lives, prevent injuries and protect property and valuables,” State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said. “The best home fire safety practice is combining a smoke alarm, an escape plan, and a residential fire sprinkler. Today we saw the effects of this winning combination.”

