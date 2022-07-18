Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: Rounds Of Strong Storms Could Bring Gusty Winds, Heavy Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes
Police & Fire

Fire Sprinkler and Smoke Alarm Saves Infant's Life, Fallston Home From Significant Damage

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Deputy State Fire Marshals are crediting a smoke alarm and a home fire sprinkler system for saving an infant's life and reducing significant property damage at a Fallston home this morning.
Deputy State Fire Marshals are crediting a smoke alarm and a home fire sprinkler system for saving an infant's life and reducing significant property damage at a Fallston home this morning. Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

A smoke alarm is being credited by state officials for saving an infant’s life and helping to reduce the damage done to a Maryland home after a fire broke out over the weekend, the fire marshal announced.

In Harford County, crews from the Fallston Volunteer Fire Company and nearby agencies responded to a reported fire in the 2000 block of Arden Drive at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Officials said that the owner of the residence, who was outside, heard a smoke alarm sounding when a kitchen fire broke out, activating a fire sprinkler inside the home.

The investigation into the fire determined that the cause of the fire was an unintended candle in the kitchen.

According to the fire marshal, “the investigation determined that the activation of only one automatic fire sprinkler prevented the fire from spreading from the kitchen into the remainder of the home.”

A homeowner was able to locate and remove her infant from the second floor of the home after hearing the fire alarm, a spokesperson for the Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company said, while the sprinkler contained the fire.

The damage was limited to an estimated $20,000, and no injuries were reported. The kitchen fire was knocked down and the scene cleared within 90 minutes, officials said.

 “Residential fire sprinklers are proven to save lives, prevent injuries and protect property and valuables,” State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said. “The best home fire safety practice is combining a smoke alarm, an escape plan, and a residential fire sprinkler. Today we saw the effects of this winning combination.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.