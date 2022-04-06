Enfield Man Arrested On Nine Arrest Warrants, Including Arson

A Connecticut man with multiple warrants out for his arrest in Hartford County has been arrested and charged in connection to a January fire.

On Monday, Jan. 24, a massive fire broke out on Montano Drive in Enfield that was considered suspicious by investigators at the time.

The investigation into the fire led police to identify Enfield resident Christopher Colbert, age 40, who was taken into custody, the department announced on Tuesday, April 5, and charged with first-degree arson.

Police noted that Colbert was wanted on nine total arrest warrants.

On a separate warrant, Colbert was charged with:

Improper use of a marker plate;

Evading responsibility;

Tampering with evidence;

Two counts of first-degree failure to appear;

Five counts of second-degree failure to appear.

Colbert’s total bonds were set at $805,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 5.

