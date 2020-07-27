East Windsor Restaurant Providing Free Meals During Pandemic Is Robbed

A restaurant that has been providing free meals to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic was robbed on July 26 during a string of burglaries

East Windsor Police said that at about 10:30 p.m. two businesses were burglarized: Golden Irene Restaurant and Town & Country Auto Body. In both cases, someone had smashed the glass front doors of the businesses to gain entry.

Additionally, Ricks II Auto Repair was burglarized at around 1 a.m., July 27.

The owner of Golden Irene Restaurant, George Akkouris, has been posting videos of himself to social media encouraging the community to stick together during the pandemic and informing people of his free meal offer.

Akkouris told police he wished whoever robbed him had come in seeking help instead of resorting to burglary. The restauranteur estimated that whoever robbed him left about $2,000 in damages.

East Windsor Police said they have a suspect and are investigating the burglaries.

“We believe the crimes were committed by the same suspect and we do have leads as to the identity of the suspect,” police said.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact police at (860) 292-8240.

