East Hartford Woman Gets Three Years In Prison After Selling Fentanyl With Her Husband

An East Hartford woman, who was busted in 2018 along with her drug kingpin husband, has been sentenced to three years in prison for distributing fentanyl.

On July 22, Marisol Ferry, formerly known as “Marisol Hernandez,” 27, of East Hartford, was sentenced to 36 months, followed by three years of parole.

In August, Ferry pleaded guilty conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, the state’s Attorney’s Office announced in a statement.

Ferry is the wife of Nelson Ferry, who operated a “trap house” at 149 Wethersfield Ave. in Hartford, as a distribution point for drugs, according to court documents.

Ferry was arrested as part of an intense investigation into drug trafficking and the Latin Kings gang by the FBI and Hartford Police. The investigation included court-authorized wiretaps, physical surveillance, and controlled purchases of narcotics, according to the Connecticut Attorney’s Office. The investigation revealed that Marisol Ferry was an active participant in trafficking, according to court documents.

Law enforcement officials made several controlled purchases of drugs from Ferry’s associate at or near the trap house, from February through April in 2018, court documents stated. On May 22, 2018, Ferry’s associate was shot and seriously wounded in an attempted robbery of the trap house, court documents said.

After the shooting, investigators intercepted communications that revealed Nelson Ferry wanted to hire his brother-in-law, Dannie Darling, to find and likely harm the shooter, the state Attorney’s Office said.

On June 19, 2018, police conducted a search of the Ferry’s residence and found about 50 grams of fentanyl, assorted drug paraphernalia and more than $2,700, the State Attorney’s Office said in a statement. The Ferrys were arrested on that day.

The Ferrys have been in custody since their arrests. Nelson Ferry has also pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the search. In February, he was sentenced to 87 months in prison.

