East Hartford Police Association Says Department-Issued Guns Don't Shoot Straight

The East Hartford Police Department’s Glock guns don’t shoot straight, according to the East Hartford Police Officer’s Association.

To fix the flaw, officers are being told to adjust the sights on their firearms and shoot a little to the right, association officials said.

Meanwhile, a representative for the police department acknowledged there had been a problem with some of the guns, but told The Hartford Courant that the police department has been working with the Glock company to fix any problems.

“If one of our members were to be involved in a shotting tonight where something or someone gets hit that wasn’t supposed to and the department was aware that he guns weren’t shooting straight and did nothing about it, who’s going to take the fall?,” said Union President Officer Frank Iacono in a post to the association’s official blog.

The association is calling on the East Hartford Police Chief to “dump” Glock and find something more reliable.

The flaw is in the Gen 4 Glock 17 models issued for East Hartford police, Iacono said. When the trigger is pulled the bullets don’t go where the gun is pointing

Instead, the bullets tend to go a bit to the left. The problem seems to get worse the more often the firearms are used.

The police union is making the problem public now because neither the manufacturer nor the city’s administration has fixed the problem, Iacono said.

“Glock has no interest in making this right and our administration has no interest in forcing their hand or replacing the guns. As of right now, these guns are still on the streets being carried by our officers.”

