Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

East Hartford Police Association Says Department-Issued Guns Don't Shoot Straight

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
At the top of the photo: East Hartford Police Association President Frank Iacono said he used the Glocks issued to East Hartford police to try to hit the red dot. At the bottom: Iacono said he used a new gun to hit the target - with more success.
At the top of the photo: East Hartford Police Association President Frank Iacono said he used the Glocks issued to East Hartford police to try to hit the red dot. At the bottom: Iacono said he used a new gun to hit the target - with more success. Photo Credit: East Hartford Police Officers Association

The East Hartford Police Department’s Glock guns don’t shoot straight, according to the East Hartford Police Officer’s Association.

To fix the flaw, officers are being told to adjust the sights on their firearms and shoot a little to the right, association officials said.

Meanwhile, a representative for the police department acknowledged there had been a problem with some of the guns, but told The Hartford Courant that the police department has been working with the Glock company to fix any problems.

“If one of our members were to be involved in a shotting tonight where something or someone gets hit that wasn’t supposed to and the department was aware that he guns weren’t shooting straight and did nothing about it, who’s going to take the fall?,” said Union President Officer Frank Iacono in a post to the association’s official blog.

The association is calling on the East Hartford Police Chief to “dump” Glock and find something more reliable.

The flaw is in the Gen 4 Glock 17 models issued for East Hartford police, Iacono said. When the trigger is pulled the bullets don’t go where the gun is pointing

Instead, the bullets tend to go a bit to the left. The problem seems to get worse the more often the firearms are used.

The police union is making the problem public now because neither the manufacturer nor the city’s administration has fixed the problem, Iacono said.

“Glock has no interest in making this right and our administration has no interest in forcing their hand or replacing the guns. As of right now, these guns are still on the streets being carried by our officers.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.