Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club

Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut.

Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported.

The victim was traveling in the center lane of three in a 2019 Honda Accord when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside it and multiple shots were fired at the Honda, police said.

The driver of the Honda was struck multiple times and was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

Police later learned that the victim was coming from the Flaming Llama Night Club Hartford before the shooting, authorities said.

The vehicle involved in the incident was described as a dark-colored SUV or truck.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Trooper Lukashenko at 860-534-1000 or at yaroslav.lukashenko@ct.gov.

