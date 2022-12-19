Driver Goes Airborne, Strikes Trees After Driver Travels Off Glastonbury Roadway

A 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his car left the roadway and struck multiple trees in Connecticut.

The crash happened in Hartford County on Route 2 in Glastonbury at about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, Connecticut State Police reported.

A 2018 Honda Accord EX-L was traveling east near Exit 12 when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the car, and the Honda entered the grassy median and went up an embankment, police said.

The car then struck a group of trees and went airborne, authorities reported.

When the Honda landed, it went up another embankment and crashed into more trees before coming to a stop among the trees within the median, police said.

The Hartford man who was driving the Honda was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or email him at michael.dean@ct.gov.

