Driver Dies In Fiery Single-Vehicle Crash In Manchester

Police are investigating after a driver was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Connecticut.

Authorities in Hartford County responded to a report of a crash in the area of Center Street and Fairview Street in Manchester at about 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Responding officers located a heavily damaged vehicle that was engulfed in flames and had crashed into the building wall of 600 Center St., police said.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle, police said.

The fire department extinguished the blaze, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities reported.

Police said the driver's identity is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Investigators found that the vehicle had been eastbound on Center Street when it left the roadway near Olcott Street and struck a utility pole and a fence and then crashed into the wall of the building, authorities said.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information on the incident to call Officer Ashley Skolnik at 860-645-5560.

