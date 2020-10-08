Double Fatal Car Accident On Route 185; Police ID Victim

Police are investigating a double fatal car crash on Route 185.

The accident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 6 in Simsbury near Summit Ridge and Princess Lane, police said.

The crash involved three vehicles and two of the three operators died from their injuries, police said. The third driver sustained minor injuries.

Police have identified Susan Scotti, of Granby, Connecticut, as one of the people who died. The other fatal is still under investigation.

Police are asking any people who witnessed the accident to call (860) 658-3100.

