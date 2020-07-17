Don't Leave Keys Inside Your Car: Five Vehicles Stolen From Berlin This Month

Amid a wave of car break-ins, Berlin police are investigating five motor vehicle thefts that occurred just this month.

All five vehicles had keys left in them and were unlocked, police said.

Meanwhile, Berlin Police have received another 13 reports of thefts from within motor vehicles.

Four out of the five stolen vehicles have been recovered, police said. They were found in Hartford, East Hartford, and New Britain.

In the Walnut Hill Park section of New Britain, two juveniles were arrested July 15 in connection to the thefts, police said. However, submitted video surveillance suggests there are many suspects who may be committing these crimes.

To protect motor vehicles, police said people should, by 9 p.m. each night, remove all valuables from inside their vehicles, lock and secure them, lock and secure garages and homes, turn on outside house lights, and report any suspicious activity to (860) 828-7080.

