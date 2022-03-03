Contact Us
Deadly Daytime Shooting Under Investigation In Hartford

Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut man fatally shot in broad daylight crashed his vehicle into a home before dying at a hospital.

The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 2 on Garden Street in Hartford.

Ryan McKain, age 33, of Hartford, was found when officers responded to the area of 652 Garden St. on a ShotSpotter activation, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police Department.

While officers were on their way, dispatch received reports of a vehicle crashing into a residence at 200 Nelson St., Boisvert said.

It was determined that McKain was shot in the area of 652 Garden St., entered his vehicle, and crashed into the residence, he added.

McKain was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Police reportedly believe the shooter was waiting for McKain and fired as he was about to get into his car. 

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

McKain was the city's eighth homicide victim of the year. 

Anyone with information that may help the detectives is asked to call the Hartford police tip line 860-722-8477.

